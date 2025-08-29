Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil reflect on their recent trip to Iran - just weeks before the unprovoked attacks by the US and Israel.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil - 'What We Saw in Iran'
Aug 29, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post