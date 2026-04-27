The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

In defense of Yugoslavia: Max Blumenthal on Michael Parenti's bravest work

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Apr 27, 2026

On April 24, 2026, Max Blumenthal addressed a memorial for the late socialist scholar Michael Parenti at the Universal Unitarian Church in Berkeley, California.

Blumenthal emphasized to posthumous attacks on what he called Parenti's most courageous work: his book, To Kill A Nation, exposing the planned breakup of Yugoslavia and NATO's subsequent war on Serbia.

Also speaking at the memorial event were former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, comedian Jimmy Dore, scholar Christian Parenti, and Marcie Smith Parenti. Watch the full stream here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture