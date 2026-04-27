In defense of Yugoslavia: Max Blumenthal on Michael Parenti's bravest work

On April 24, 2026, Max Blumenthal addressed a memorial for the late socialist scholar Michael Parenti at the Universal Unitarian Church in Berkeley, California.



Blumenthal emphasized to posthumous attacks on what he called Parenti's most courageous work: his book, To Kill A Nation, exposing the planned breakup of Yugoslavia and NATO's subsequent war on Serbia.



Also speaking at the memorial event were former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, comedian Jimmy Dore, scholar Christian Parenti, and Marcie Smith Parenti. Watch the full stream here.