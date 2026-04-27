On April 24, 2026, Max Blumenthal addressed a memorial for the late socialist scholar Michael Parenti at the Universal Unitarian Church in Berkeley, California.
Blumenthal emphasized to posthumous attacks on what he called Parenti's most courageous work: his book, To Kill A Nation, exposing the planned breakup of Yugoslavia and NATO's subsequent war on Serbia.
Also speaking at the memorial event were former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, comedian Jimmy Dore, scholar Christian Parenti, and Marcie Smith Parenti. Watch the full stream here.
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In defense of Yugoslavia: Max Blumenthal on Michael Parenti's bravest work
Apr 27, 2026
On April 24, 2026, Max Blumenthal addressed a memorial for the late socialist scholar Michael Parenti at the Universal Unitarian Church in Berkeley, California.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
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https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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