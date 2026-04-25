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The Grayzone visits ruins of US aircraft in Iran

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The Grayzone
Apr 25, 2026

Today, foreign journalists were permitted for the first time to visit the site of the fierce battle between US and Iranian forces in Isfahan.

Among them was The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed, who documented the wreckage of US warplanes and found Iranians celebrating their destruction.

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