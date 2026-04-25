Today, foreign journalists were permitted for the first time to visit the site of the fierce battle between US and Iranian forces in Isfahan.
Among them was The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed, who documented the wreckage of US warplanes and found Iranians celebrating their destruction.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
The Grayzone visits ruins of US aircraft in Iran
Apr 25, 2026
Today, foreign journalists were permitted for the first time to visit the site of the fierce battle between US and Iranian forces in Isfahan.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes