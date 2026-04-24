Most people don't know there are active synagogues inside Iran.
But Israel does. And it has their coordinates.
The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed reports from Tehran's Rafinia synagogue, which was bombed by Israel on Passover.
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This Iranian synagogue was bombed by Israel
Apr 24, 2026
Most people don't know there are active synagogues inside Iran.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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