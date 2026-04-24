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This Iranian synagogue was bombed by Israel

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The Grayzone
Apr 24, 2026

Most people don't know there are active synagogues inside Iran.

But Israel does. And it has their coordinates.

The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed reports from Tehran's Rafinia synagogue, which was bombed by Israel on Passover.

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