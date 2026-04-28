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Transiting the Strait of Hormuz with The Grayzone

The world’s most closely-watched maritime zone is also its least accessible — but today The Grayzone was able to secure access
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The Grayzone
Apr 28, 2026

The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed visits the site of the most dramatic economic standoff in generations, the Strait of Hormuz, and lays out the stakes as Iran increases its leverage over the global economy in the face of a US naval blockade.

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