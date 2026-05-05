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‘Disgraceful actions will face consequences’: Iran’s NSC committee chairman slams Trump’s blockade

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The Grayzone
May 05, 2026

In a May 2, 2026 interview in Tehran with The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed, the chair of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, discussed his country’s plans to implement a new regulatory framework over the Strait of Hormuz in the face of renewed aggression by the US military and threats by President Donald Trump.

Azizi also offers his thoughts on the viability of the US military presence in the region, Israeli influence over the Trump administration, and the rift between Europe and the US.

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