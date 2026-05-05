🔴 You got to know when to fold em - The Grayzone live

Wyatt Reed joins Max Blumenthal to discuss his recent reporting trip to Iran, where he documented US-Israeli war crimes and surveyed the country’s political and economic landscape. Aaron Mate also joins to cover Trump’s half-baked plans to open the Strait of Hormuz, the economic chaos brought on by the US-Israeli war, the conflict in Lebanon, the latest crackdown on Palestine organizing in the UK following hysteria over a violent incident, and more.