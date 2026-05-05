🔴 You got to know when to fold em - The Grayzone live

Wyatt Reed joins Max Blumenthal to discuss his recent reporting trip to Iran, where he documented US-Israeli war crimes and surveyed the country’s political and economic landscape. Aaron Mate also joins to cover Trump’s half-baked plans to open the Strait of Hormuz, the economic chaos brought on by the US-Israeli war, the conflict in Lebanon, the latest crackdown on Palestine organizing in the UK following hysteria over a violent incident, and more.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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