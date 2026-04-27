Argentina’s Javier Milei sells out his country for Israel

The Grayzone’s Oscar Leon interviews Argentine journalist Sebastian Salgado about the significance of the bizarre visit this month by President Javier Milei to Israel.



Salgado details the emergence of a project to erode Argentina’s national sovereignty by handing over control of the country’s water to an Israeli company and provide benefits to Israeli expats while selling off the country’s public assets to wealthy investors and multinationals.



Salgado addresses disturbing rumors of a plan allowing for the resettlement of as many as 300,000 Israelis in Argentina, and the growing appeal of the Patagonia region to these outsiders. He argues that Milei’s ultimate legacy will be the balkanization of the country by an economic hit man more loyal to a sectarian ultra-Orthodox religious cult than to his own nation’s interests.