In Iran, at the site of the worst US war crime since My Lai

On the first day of the unprovoked US-Israeli War on Iran, the Pentagon launched a double-tap Tomahawk missile strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, obliterating the building and slaughtering 155 people — 120 of whom were small children.



With the Trump administration still refusing to acknowledge its role in the worst US military massacre since My Lai, The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed went to Minab to investigate the scene of the crime firsthand.