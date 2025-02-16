The Grayzone

Secret terror blueprints for US NSC to ‘help Ukraine resist’ exposed
By Kit Klarenberg - February 15, 2025
  
1
🔴 The Grayzone live: The jig is up
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the Trump administration's announcement that Ukraine will not join NATO as Kiev's military campaign continues to…
  
2:01:00
Elon's semen rules
In Washington, power is now shaped by the "incredible genetics" of the deadbeat dad who happens to be Trump's most generous donor.
  
2
Judging Freedom: Trump’s Gaza plan is ethnic cleansing, yet the resistance stands firm
Max Blumenthal exposes how Trump bullies Arab states to absorb Palestinians, while Israel’s Zionist logic drives demographic warfare.
  
24:28
🔴 The Grayzone live: Golden pagers on the riviera
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss President Donald Trump's pledge to "take over" Gaza during a meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu, the real history…
  
2:01:00
Senior Ansar Allah official on why Yemen fought for Gaza
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal holds his second interview with Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a senior political officer and spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah…
  
2
22:31
Why did Republicans fund ‘transgender dance’ in Bangladesh?
By Wyatt Reed - February 7, 2025
  
1
Digital Censorship Exposed: How the Center for Countering Digital Hate Silences Pro-Palestinian Voices
In a recent episode of Palestine Declassified, hosts Chris Williamson and David Miller were joined by The Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal to dissect the…
  
26:35
Trump’s Gaza Relocation Plan: A Dangerous Scheme to Displace Palestinians and Expand Israeli Power
On the Judging Freedom podcast, Max Blumenthal delves into the implications of Donald Trump’s recent rhetoric regarding Gaza, where he suggests forcibly…
  
2
50:09
Max Blumenthal on Trump’s Media Strategy, Ukraine’s Crackdown, and the Israel-Gaza Nexus
In this episode of Going Underground, Grayzone Editor-in-Chief Max Blumenthal dissects Donald Trump’s call for greater independent media access to White…
  
29:28
Did a Trump executive order just cripple the global US regime change network?
With federal funding paused to USAID, pro-Western media outlets from Ukraine to Nicaragua are panhandling for donations, and a multi-billion dollar…
  
3

January 2025

