Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Secret terror blueprints for US NSC to ‘help Ukraine resist’ exposed
By Kit Klarenberg - February 15, 2025
17 hrs ago
•
The Grayzone
175
Share this post
The Grayzone
Secret terror blueprints for US NSC to ‘help Ukraine resist’ exposed
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
🔴 The Grayzone live: The jig is up
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the Trump administration's announcement that Ukraine will not join NATO as Kiev's military campaign continues to…
Feb 15
•
The Grayzone
14
Share this post
The Grayzone
🔴 The Grayzone live: The jig is up
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2:01:00
Elon's semen rules
In Washington, power is now shaped by the "incredible genetics" of the deadbeat dad who happens to be Trump's most generous donor.
Feb 15
•
The Grayzone
112
Share this post
The Grayzone
Elon's semen rules
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Judging Freedom: Trump’s Gaza plan is ethnic cleansing, yet the resistance stands firm
Max Blumenthal exposes how Trump bullies Arab states to absorb Palestinians, while Israel’s Zionist logic drives demographic warfare.
Feb 14
•
The Grayzone
1
Share this post
The Grayzone
Judging Freedom: Trump’s Gaza plan is ethnic cleansing, yet the resistance stands firm
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24:28
🔴 The Grayzone live: Golden pagers on the riviera
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss President Donald Trump's pledge to "take over" Gaza during a meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu, the real history…
Feb 9
•
The Grayzone
28
Share this post
The Grayzone
🔴 The Grayzone live: Golden pagers on the riviera
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2:01:00
Senior Ansar Allah official on why Yemen fought for Gaza
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal holds his second interview with Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a senior political officer and spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah…
Feb 9
•
The Grayzone
164
Share this post
The Grayzone
Senior Ansar Allah official on why Yemen fought for Gaza
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
22:31
Why did Republicans fund ‘transgender dance’ in Bangladesh?
By Wyatt Reed - February 7, 2025
Feb 8
•
The Grayzone
204
Share this post
The Grayzone
Why did Republicans fund ‘transgender dance’ in Bangladesh?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Digital Censorship Exposed: How the Center for Countering Digital Hate Silences Pro-Palestinian Voices
In a recent episode of Palestine Declassified, hosts Chris Williamson and David Miller were joined by The Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal to dissect the…
Feb 6
•
The Grayzone
127
Share this post
The Grayzone
Digital Censorship Exposed: How the Center for Countering Digital Hate Silences Pro-Palestinian Voices
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
26:35
Trump’s Gaza Relocation Plan: A Dangerous Scheme to Displace Palestinians and Expand Israeli Power
On the Judging Freedom podcast, Max Blumenthal delves into the implications of Donald Trump’s recent rhetoric regarding Gaza, where he suggests forcibly…
Feb 6
•
The Grayzone
162
Share this post
The Grayzone
Trump’s Gaza Relocation Plan: A Dangerous Scheme to Displace Palestinians and Expand Israeli Power
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
50:09
Max Blumenthal on Trump’s Media Strategy, Ukraine’s Crackdown, and the Israel-Gaza Nexus
In this episode of Going Underground, Grayzone Editor-in-Chief Max Blumenthal dissects Donald Trump’s call for greater independent media access to White…
Feb 6
•
The Grayzone
24
Share this post
The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal on Trump’s Media Strategy, Ukraine’s Crackdown, and the Israel-Gaza Nexus
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29:28
Did a Trump executive order just cripple the global US regime change network?
With federal funding paused to USAID, pro-Western media outlets from Ukraine to Nicaragua are panhandling for donations, and a multi-billion dollar…
Feb 3
•
The Grayzone
297
Share this post
The Grayzone
Did a Trump executive order just cripple the global US regime change network?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
January 2025
Max Blumenthal on Judging Freedom: What’s next after Gaza ceasefire
Max Blumenthal explains what’s next after the Gaza ceasefire, and why the prisoner exchange is a psychological blow to Israel
Jan 29
•
The Grayzone
58
Share this post
The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal on Judging Freedom: What’s next after Gaza ceasefire
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28:04
© 2025 The Grayzone
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts