Max Blumenthal debates Venezuela war in NYC

Watch Max Blumenthal debate whether the US should wage war on Venezuela against pro-war journalists Orlando Avendano and Germania Poleo live in New York City as part of the Young Voices debates.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes