

Max Blumenthal debates Venezuela war in NYC

Dec 03, 2025

Watch Max Blumenthal debate whether the US should wage war on Venezuela against pro-war journalists Orlando Avendano and Germania Poleo live in New York City as part of the Young Voices debates.

