🔴 All the perfumes of Arabia - The Grayzone live

Nov 17, 2025

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the escalation of the US show of force against Venezuela, Syrian Pres. Ahmad Al-Sharaa's revealing visit to Washington, the prison abuse scandal rocking Israel, and the MAGA crack-up over Epstein and Trump's slavish support for Israel.

