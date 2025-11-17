🔴 All the perfumes of Arabia - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the escalation of the US show of force against Venezuela, Syrian Pres. Ahmad Al-Sharaa's revealing visit to Washington, the prison abuse scandal rocking Israel, and the MAGA crack-up over Epstein and Trump's slavish support for Israel.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes