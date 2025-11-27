🔴 I spy - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the newly released Trump peace plan for Ukraine, the furor over the US ambassador to Israel’s secret meeting with notorious Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, the latest US escalations against Venezuela, a shameful UN security council vote on Gaza, and a week of revealing political spectacles inside the US.
