The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
5h

The US and its private companies have a long, murderous history in almost every South American country. Trump is big in carrying out that tradition. The empire is crumbling but it is incapable of letting go of its imperialist, meddling roots. When has this ever helped the people of South America?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Howard's avatar
Howard
4h

That goddamn narco terrorist Maduro!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture