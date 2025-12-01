The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
7h

Why would we believe that these freaks have not already infiltrated and controlled social media?

I think the evidence is in the cancel culture we have experienced since 2017.

Oh, and Substack is not exempt. Far from it. Substack has become a ghetto where dissidents are kept entirely separate from the general public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Betsy Warrior's avatar
Betsy Warrior
1h

Off the subject, but why the media dead silence on the former Prime Minister Ehud Barak mentioned in Virginia Giuffre autobiography as having violently tortured, raped and strangled her as the worst of all her traffickers? Everyone knows he's thr PM mentioned but no one acknowledges it.

Also, what's happening with Tara Reade who fled to Russia because of death threats from Biden supporters in the USA? Sometimes insight into politics comes from the most overlooked humble places - or unravels from there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture