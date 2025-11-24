Watch Max Blumenthal debate Venezuela in NYC
See Blumenthal debate live against two zealous supporters of the US war on Venezuela
For three decades, Venezuela’s political opposition to the U.S. has prompted sanctions, political recognition battles, and calls for regime change. Advocates of intervention argue that the U.S. has a moral duty to defend democratic legitimacy and deter authoritarian consolidation; critics warn that military action would violate sovereignty, worsen a humanitarian disaster, and repeat the failures of past interventions in the Americas. What does international law permit? Would regional support materialize or backlash? And would force actually improve Venezuelans’ lives? This debate in New York City will stage the strongest cases on both sides to separate principle from wishful thinking.
The resolution: “The U.S. should militarily intervene in Venezuela.”
Tuesday December 2nd, 2025 at 7:30 PM
7:30PM – 9:30PM (EST)
Where to watch: In-person OR on Young Voices’ YouTube channel
Meet the Debaters
Proposition (Pro-Intervention)
Germania Rodriguez Poleo and Orlando Avendaño
Opposition (Anti-Intervention)
The Oxford-style debate will be moderated by the Director of Young Voices Debates, Hekmat Matthew Aboukhater.
Intervene. That's a good one. Is that a euphemism for regime change?
Hmmm. Why such an uneven balance - 2 for invasion and just 1 against? NOT FAIR!