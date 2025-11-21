Max Blumenthal: CIA Cocaine Empire & Regime Change Playbook

On Judge Napolitano’s show, Max Blumenthal exposes the CIA’s long-running cocaine empire that fuels covert regime change across Latin America and beyond. From the Iran-Contra era to today’s “Cartel of the Suns,” US intelligence agencies have armed narcos to bankroll dirty wars while pushing "war on drugs" theater. Blumenthal breaks down how Washington’s narco-crony networks protected Mexico’s top cop as he colluded with the Sinaloa Cartel and wield control through black ops in Mexico and Venezuela. The empire’s hypocrisy is glaring: sanctions, coups, and hit squads financed by drug money, all under the guise of democracy promotion.