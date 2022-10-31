Western media ignores Ukrainian atrocities in Donbas

Journalist Wyatt Reed joins The Grayzone to describe his reporting from the ground in Donbas and the testimonies of suffering he gathered from civilians who have endured Ukrainian military attacks for eight years.

Watch the video on YouTube

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Wyatt Reed:

https://twitter.com/wyattreed13

Alex Rubinstein:

https://twitter.com/RealAlexRubi