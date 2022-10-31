Western media ignores Ukrainian atrocities in Donbas
Journalist Wyatt Reed joins The Grayzone to describe his reporting from the ground in Donbas and the testimonies of suffering he gathered from civilians who have endured Ukrainian military attacks for eight years.
