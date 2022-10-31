The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Western media ignores Ukrainian atrocities in Donbas
Western media ignores Ukrainian atrocities in Donbas

Oct 31, 2022

Western media ignores Ukrainian atrocities in Donbas

Journalist Wyatt Reed joins The Grayzone to describe his reporting from the ground in Donbas and the testimonies of suffering he gathered from civilians who have endured Ukrainian military attacks for eight years.

Watch the video on YouTube

