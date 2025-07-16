Trump’s Base Fractures Over Epstein Files and Foreign Policy Shifts

Judge Andrew Napolitano and journalist Max Blumenthal dissect growing dissent within Trump’s "America First" base amid the administration’s refusal to release Epstein files—shifting from denial to conspiracy claims. Blumenthal, reporting from a GOP meeting, reveals lawmakers dodging the issue while Israeli interference in U.S. politics escalates over Epstein’s alleged Mossad ties. Meanwhile, Trump’s foreign policy reversals—arming Ukraine, attacking Iran, and deferring to Netanyahu—alienate core supporters. The discussion spans GOP infighting, Israeli threats to U.S. commentators, and Iran’s strategic dilemmas. Blumenthal argues Trump’s broken promises expose his vulnerability to neocon and Israeli influence, fracturing his populist coalition. A revealing analysis of political betrayal and elite power struggles.