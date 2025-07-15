Dem leaders meet with tech, media elites at 'billionaire summer camp'

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal on the semi-secret annual Allen and Co. gathering in Sun Valley, Idaho, known as "summer camp for billionaires."

There, Democratic Party leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore met with tech oligarchs like Palantir CEO Alex Karp and OpenAI founder Sam Altman, as well as Hollywood studio heads and corporate media elites like Anderson Cooper and Bari Weiss. First daughter Ivanka Trump was also on hand.

A full guest list of the Allen and Co. gathering is below:

Big Tech

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir

Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap

Bobby Kotick, former CEO of Activision Blizzard

Media and entertainment

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery

Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer of Warner Bros. Discovery

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment

Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences

Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN

Michael Eisner, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Rupert Murdoch, former chairman of News Corp

Lachlan Murdoch, chairman of News Corp

Robert Thompson, CEO of News Corp

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix

Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix

Reed Hastings, chairman of Netflix

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube

Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast

Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions

Brian Grazer, film and television producer

Bryan Lourd, CEO of Creative Artists Agency

Michael Ovitz, co-founder of Creative Artists Agency

Ynon Keri, CEO of Mattel

Charles Rivkin, CEO of the Motion Picture Association

Ravi Ahuja, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment

John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media

Derek Chang, CEO of Liberty Media

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global

Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks

Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment

Casey Wasserman, CEO of Wasserman Media Group

Corporate media

Michael Bloomberg, majority owner of Bloomberg L.P.

Diane Sawyer, anchor for ABC News

Anderson Cooper, anchor of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360

Erin Burnett, anchor of CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront

Andrew Ross Sorkin, financial columnist for The New York Times and co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box

Becky Quick, co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box

Bari Weiss, editor of The Free Press

Bret Baier, chief political anchor for FOX News

Evan Osnos, staff writer for The New Yorker

David Ignatius, columnist for The Washington Post

Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings

David Begnaud, contributor for CBS News

Bill Cowher, analyst for CBS Sports

Politics

Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia

Wes Moore, governor of Maryland

Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader

Gina Raimondo, former commerce secretary

Other

Ivanka Trump

Diane von Furstenberg, fashion designer

Ruth Rogers, owner of The River Café