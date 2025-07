The Grayzone's Oscar Leon examines reports of Israeli veterans of Gaza hiding out in the Patagonia region of Argentina, a country governed by a hardcore supporter of Israel who has forged close ties to messianic networks and the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

To place the issue in a wider context, Leon spoke to veteran Argentine journalist Sebastian Salgado, and Santiago Cuneo, a former boss of Milei and now one of his fiercest opponents.