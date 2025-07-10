The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
56

Max Blumenthal: Netanyahu's real agenda with Trump

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jul 10, 2025
56
Share
Transcript

Max Blumenthal discusses the real agenda behind Netanyahu's fourth trip to the US this year, the fallout from Israel's unprovoked assault on Iran, including Iran's break with the IAEA, and the IAEA's scandalous relationship with the US and Israel. He also covers the Trump administration's announcement that it will take no action on the Jeffrey Epstein files, effectively burying the case.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture