Max Blumenthal discusses the real agenda behind Netanyahu's fourth trip to the US this year, the fallout from Israel's unprovoked assault on Iran, including Iran's break with the IAEA, and the IAEA's scandalous relationship with the US and Israel. He also covers the Trump administration's announcement that it will take no action on the Jeffrey Epstein files, effectively burying the case.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Max Blumenthal: Netanyahu's real agenda with Trump
Jul 10, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post