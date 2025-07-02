The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
27

Aaron Maté: The Dangerous Consequences of Russiagate and Its Role in Fueling Conflict

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jul 02, 2025
27
Share
Transcript

In this talk, Aaron Maté examines the Russiagate conspiracy theory, arguing that it was a baseless narrative that served elite interests while exacerbating geopolitical tensions. He traces the origins of Russiagate to the Clinton campaign's funding of the Steele dossier and CrowdStrike's unverified claims of Russian hacking, which were amplified by media and political figures to deflect blame for Trump's 2016 victory. Maté highlights how the scandal distracted from substantive opposition to Trump's policies and created a perverse incentive for Trump to adopt hawkish stances toward Russia to disprove allegations of collusion. This, in turn, escalated tensions with Russia, undermined peace efforts in Ukraine, and prolonged the conflict there. Maté critiques the elite "protection racket" that scapegoated Russia instead of addressing domestic failures, polarizing discourse and fostering contempt for ordinary voters. Ultimately, he frames Russiagate as a disinformation campaign with far-reaching, destructive consequences for U.S. politics and global stability.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture