Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil join Trip the Beltway Fantastic Podcast to analyze the political fallout caused by the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files—shifting from denial to conspiracy claims. Meanwhile, foreign policy reversals on Ukraine, Russia, and Iran have further alienated Trump’s MAGA base, with many perceiving a betrayal of his "America First" promises.
Is Trump’s ‘America First’ Base Eroding Over the Epstein Files?
Jul 16, 2025
Max Blumenthal
