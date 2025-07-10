The Grayzone

🔴 Big Beautiful Bunco - The Grayzone live

Jul 10, 2025
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Netanyahu's latest visit to Washington following Trump's bombing of Iran and the passage of his hyper-militarized Big Beautiful Bill. Meanwhile, as MAGA melts down over Trump's quashing of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, Trump is removing former AQ leader Jolani's terrorism listing and rushing to rearm Ukraine. They will also cover the unprecedented crackdown on Palestine solidarity activism in the UK, the Gaza genocide's humanitarian cover, and Iran leaving the IAEA.

