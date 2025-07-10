Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Netanyahu's latest visit to Washington following Trump's bombing of Iran and the passage of his hyper-militarized Big Beautiful Bill. Meanwhile, as MAGA melts down over Trump's quashing of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, Trump is removing former AQ leader Jolani's terrorism listing and rushing to rearm Ukraine. They will also cover the unprecedented crackdown on Palestine solidarity activism in the UK, the Gaza genocide's humanitarian cover, and Iran leaving the IAEA.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
🔴 Big Beautiful Bunco - The Grayzone live
Jul 10, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post