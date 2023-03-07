The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Toby Green and Thomas Fazi: Covid and the global war on the poor: a critique from the left
0:00
-1:37:06

Toby Green and Thomas Fazi: Covid and the global war on the poor: a critique from the left

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Mar 07, 2023

Historian Toby Green and journalist Thomas Fazi join The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss their new book, "Covid and the global war on the poor: a critique from the left," which surveys the devastating impact of lockdowns and school closures on the planet's most vulnerable populations, from sub-Saharan Africa to major US and European metropolitan areas. Green and Fazi offer a searing analysis of the organized Western left's uncritical support for policies that enriched Big Tech and the pharmaceutical industry at the expense of the global poor.

Fazi also discusses his recent participation in the Unherd Debates on the Ukraine proxy war, where he argued alongside Peter Hitches against continued Western military aid for Kiev.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture