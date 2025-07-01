The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal: Trump’s Machiavellian Strike on Iran and Israeli Disinformation

Jul 01, 2025
In a recent episode of The Sanchez Effect on RT, Max Blumenthal analyzes Trump’s airstrike on Iran as a calculated move, suggesting the president may ultimately seek a peacemaker role. Blumenthal highlights ties between Trump’s administration and Israel, arguing that the U.S. president is influenced by Israeli disinformation. He explores the complex dynamics of the U.S.-Iran-Israel relationship and the political pressures shaping Trump’s decisions.

