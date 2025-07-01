In a recent episode of The Sanchez Effect on RT, Max Blumenthal analyzes Trump’s airstrike on Iran as a calculated move, suggesting the president may ultimately seek a peacemaker role. Blumenthal highlights ties between Trump’s administration and Israel, arguing that the U.S. president is influenced by Israeli disinformation. He explores the complex dynamics of the U.S.-Iran-Israel relationship and the political pressures shaping Trump’s decisions.
Max Blumenthal: Trump’s Machiavellian Strike on Iran and Israeli Disinformation
Jul 01, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
