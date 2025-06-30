The Grayzone

What's behind the phony 'Iranian sleeper cells' hype?

Jun 30, 2025
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate examine the media's propaganda about "Iranian sleeper cells" in the US, who's pushing the obviously absurd narrative, and what they're prepping the public for.

