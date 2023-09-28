The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
The Hill: On the Censorship of Russell Brand
0:00
-23:18

The Hill: On the Censorship of Russell Brand

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Sep 28, 2023

Max Blumenthal interviewed by The Hill on why Russell Brand’s censorship campaign should frighten you.

Watch on YouTube

Read more at The Grayzone

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture