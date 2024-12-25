The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: The year of rubble
The Grayzone live: The year of rubble

The Grayzone
Dec 25, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate deliver their final livestream of 2024, recapping a year of gut-wrenching war and political upheaval, and offering a forecast for the coming one.


