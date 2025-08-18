The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
37

🔴 The Grayzone live w/Glenn Diesen & Anthony Aguilar

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Aug 18, 2025
8
37
Share
Transcript

Glenn Diesen joins Max Blumenthal to discuss the historic Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, then we discuss the crimes of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with Anthony Aguilar, the US military veteran who blew the whistle on the blood-stained US-Israeli aid endeavor.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture