Glenn Diesen joins Max Blumenthal to discuss the historic Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, then we discuss the crimes of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with Anthony Aguilar, the US military veteran who blew the whistle on the blood-stained US-Israeli aid endeavor.
🔴 The Grayzone live w/Glenn Diesen & Anthony Aguilar
Aug 18, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
