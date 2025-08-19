The Grayzone

Kicked out of a US military association for criticizing the Israeli military

Aug 19, 2025
Anthony Aguilar, the US Special Forces vet who blew the whistle on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's criminal operation, tells The Grayzone he was kicked out of the Special Forces Association Parachute Team for criticizing the Israeli military

"I swore an oath the Constitution of the United States of America," Aguilar emphasized, "not to a foreign government or a foreign military.

And if anyone thinks they're going to intimidate me into not telling the truth over being part of a club, get out of here! Because the truth is more important."

