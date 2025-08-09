The Grayzone

🔴 It's come to this - The Grayzone live

Aug 09, 2025
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Israel's looming attempt to occupy Gaza, its calamitous humanitarian and political implications, and Washington's role. They will also cover the Trump administration's controlled demolition of American institutions on behalf of Israel, the continuing collapse of US and European support for the Zionist project, and more.

