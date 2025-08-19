The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
14

How US-backed aid hubs form the basis for Israel's ethnic cleansing plans

US military vet and whistleblower Anthony Aguilar explains to Max Blumenthal how Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid hubs form the basis for Israel's ethnic cleansing plans
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Aug 19, 2025
3
14
Share

According to Aguilar, GHF's Secure Distribution Site #1 will be marketed to the outside world as a "transit village," but will function as a biometric concentration camp for Palestinian war refugees on their way out of Gaza.

"The [GHF] is fully funded to continue to operate at full level until December. What is being built? That 'humanitarian assistance transit village,' if you will.

Where everybody will be moved to the south and live in an area where this humanitarian transit area will service that population. Not to maintain that population – they get moved out of where they live, they spend some time there, and they get processed out of Gaza. Where do they go? I don't know.

But that plan, that's not a blueprint. That is being done. That is happening right now."

From the latest livestream:

🔴 The Grayzone live w/Glenn Diesen & Anthony Aguilar

The Grayzone
·
Aug 18
🔴 The Grayzone live w/Glenn Diesen & Anthony Aguilar

Glenn Diesen joins Max Blumenthal to discuss the historic Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, then we discuss the crimes of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with Anthony Aguilar, the US military veteran who blew the whistle on the blood-stained US-Israeli aid endeavor.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture