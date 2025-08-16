The Grayzone

🔴 Judge Napolitano live at Ron Paul’s annual peace conference

Aug 16, 2025
The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil join Judge Napolitano, Jeffrey Sachs and Douglas Macgregor for a first ever live show at the Ron Paul Institute’s Peace and Prosperity conference. There, they run the gamut on US foreign policy depravity, from Iran to Palestine to Venezuela, and assess the historic summit between Trump and Putin in Russia.

