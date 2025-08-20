The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal: Israel’s Biometric Concentration Camps & Gaza Starvation Scheme

Aug 20, 2025
Max Blumenthal exposes the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—a Trump-linked, Israeli-backed operation weaponizing aid to enforce mass starvation and biometric surveillance in Gaza. Drawing on whistleblower Anthony Aguilar’s frontline testimony of Israeli war crimes, Blumenthal details how aid sites turn into kill zones and the brutal reality of Gaza’s digital prison. He reveals deep Israeli penetration of US law enforcement and the cover-up of major scandals. With Netanyahu doubling down on ethnic cleansing and Gaza’s destruction, and growing resistance inside Israel, this report lays bare the genocidal agenda fueled by unchecked US-Israel power.

