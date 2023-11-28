The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: Genocidal Hospital
0:00
-2:01:41

The Grayzone live: Genocidal Hospital

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Nov 28, 2023

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate return to cover the latest grisly and absurd developments in Israel's assault on Gaza, and the dramatic political fallout at home.

Watch on YouTube

Read more at The Grayzone

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture