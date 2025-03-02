Playback speed
The Duran: Trump’s Aggressive Policies and the Struggle for a Multipolar World

Insights from Max Blumenthal and Alexander Mercouris, hosted by Glenn Diesen for The Duran
The Grayzone
Mar 02, 2025
5
15
Transcript

In this discussion on The Duran, hosted by Glenn Diesen, Max Blumenthal and Alexander Mercouris analyze the United States' foreign policy under the Trump administration, particularly its approach to a multipolar world. They explore how Trump's policies reflect continuity and escalation of traditional U.S. imperial strategies, with a focus on Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The conversation delves into the cultural and ideological affinities between Trump's base and Russia, the impact of U.S. sanctions on countries like Venezuela and Nicaragua, and the potential for conflict with China. The speakers also touch on the complexities of U.S.-Israel relations and the broader implications for global stability.

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
Appears in episode
The Grayzone
