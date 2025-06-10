Palantir-sponsored war tech summit ejects Max Blumenthal

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal visits the 2025 AI Expo of the Special Competitive Studies Project in Washington DC and gets a deeply disturbing look at the future of the US national security state – before he's kicked out for asking one too many questions.

Sponsored by a who’s who of Big Tech firms like Google, as well as private spying and cyber-warfare outfits such as Palantir, the conference featured heads of major US intelligence agencies, the Secretary of the US Navy, Chairman of the Pentagon joint chiefs, members of Congress, drone manufacturers, and universities recruiting for the CIA and other intelligence branches.

Ukrainian, Israeli, and Taiwanese officials were on the scene to represent that frontline proxies of American empire sustaining the arms industry through their demand for massive military aid. As were professional regime change operatives from countries whose governments the US is determined to topple.