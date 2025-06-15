Journalist Max Blumenthal exposes Israel’s covert arms supply to Ukraine, critiques the IAEA’s alleged bias toward Israel, and analyzes escalating U.S.-Iran tensions—including leaked nuclear documents and Netanyahu’s push for war.
Max Blumenthal: Israel is arming Ukrainian Nazis while IAEA paved the way for Israel's war on Iran
Jun 15, 2025
Max Blumenthal
