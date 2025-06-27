The Grayzone

🔴 Midnight Scammer - The Grayzone live

Jun 27, 2025
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the fallout from Trump's bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and the real reasons behind Israel's ceasefire with Iran. They will also cover the freakout over Zohran Mamdani's election as mayor of NYC, and the hysteria over supposed "Iranian sleeper cells" in the US.

