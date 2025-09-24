Max Blumenthal on Dave Smith's podcast discussing the problems with the European recognition of a Palestinian state and his investigative work on Netanyahu and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Max Blumenthal: What does the Recognition of Palestine do?
Sep 24, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes