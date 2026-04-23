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Max Blumenthal: Inside the Oligarch War Machine

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The Grayzone
Apr 23, 2026

Trump’s war on Iran is collapsing under its own corruption, insider profiteering, and Israeli pressure. Max says the ceasefire is a hoax, Trump is trapped, and Iran’s resilience is exposing the whole racket.

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