'God chose Trump': president reads Scripture at MAGA Bible marathon

By Max Blumenthal

Max Blumenthal gained entrance to a gathering of evangelical Christian Trump supporters called America Reads The Bible.



Hosted at hosted at Washington DC's Museum of Bible, the week-long Bible-reading marathon featured members of Congress, cabinet secretaries and pastors reciting carefully curated sections of scripture before what's left of the MAGA faithful.



Despite not identifying as a Christian and his notorious past and present as a sinner, Trump was the star of the show, reading from Chronicles 7:11.



Blumenthal asked participants about the significance of Trump's reading, and whether they believed he was a divine instrument. He also probed their views about everything from the Iran war to Israel's destruction of Christian communities in southern Lebanon.