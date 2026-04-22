The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

'God chose Trump': president reads Scripture at MAGA Bible marathon

There's still a wing of MAGA that believes Trump is a divine instrument, and no insider trading or school bombing can convince them otherwise.
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Apr 22, 2026

By Max Blumenthal

Max Blumenthal gained entrance to a gathering of evangelical Christian Trump supporters called America Reads The Bible.

Hosted at hosted at Washington DC's Museum of Bible, the week-long Bible-reading marathon featured members of Congress, cabinet secretaries and pastors reciting carefully curated sections of scripture before what's left of the MAGA faithful.

Despite not identifying as a Christian and his notorious past and present as a sinner, Trump was the star of the show, reading from Chronicles 7:11.

Blumenthal asked participants about the significance of Trump's reading, and whether they believed he was a divine instrument. He also probed their views about everything from the Iran war to Israel's destruction of Christian communities in southern Lebanon.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture