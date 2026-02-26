The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal: US pushing Israeli first strike to trigger Iran

Feb 26, 2026

Max Blumenthal tells Judge Napolitano we’re watching the 1970s CIA terror playbook and the 2003 Iraq WMD hoax rebooted to serve the Greater Israel project. He links a Miami gusano speedboat raid on Cuba and past Bay of Piglets ops to today’s oil‑embargo siege warfare and regime‑change schemes from Venezuela to Tehran. In the Middle East, he says Tucker Carlson’s demolition of Christian Zionist crank Mike Huckabee briefly blew up the sales pitch for an Iran war that only Israel actually wants. Behind Trump’s “diplomacy,” Blumenthal sees Zionist oligarch capture and a plan to use U.S. troops as trip‑wire corpses so a wildly unpopular regional, possibly nuclear, war can be sold as revenge.

