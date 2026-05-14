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Max Blumenthal: Trump’s Iran Gamble Is Collapsing

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The Grayzone
May 14, 2026

Max says Israel’s prison abuse, the Iran war, and Trump-world profiteering all point to one corrupt system, while Iran, Lebanon, and even veteran imperial planners like Robert Kagan confirm the U.S. is losing control.

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