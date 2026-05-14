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Max Blumenthal: America First Was a Scam

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The Grayzone
May 14, 2026

Max says Trump has weakened the U.S. in Iran, exposed America First as a con, and tied his fate to war profiteers, while both China and Iran are forcing Washington into a humiliating retreat.

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