Max Blumenthal: America First Was a Scam

Max says Trump has weakened the U.S. in Iran, exposed America First as a con, and tied his fate to war profiteers, while both China and Iran are forcing Washington into a humiliating retreat.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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