Trump uses Israeli reporter to move markets

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal lays out the losers and winners of the Iran war, explaining how Trump and his corrupt negotiators have shattered the global economy while raking in eye-popping insider trading profits.



Their favorite instrument for this scheme: Barak Ravid, an Israeli reporter for the US outlet Axios, who happens to be an IDF intelligence veteran.



As Ravid is exposed for publishing planted stories about non-existent peace deals between the US and Iran, his Beltway colleagues vociferously defend him and deny the corruption staring them in the face.