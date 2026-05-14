The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal lays out the losers and winners of the Iran war, explaining how Trump and his corrupt negotiators have shattered the global economy while raking in eye-popping insider trading profits.
Their favorite instrument for this scheme: Barak Ravid, an Israeli reporter for the US outlet Axios, who happens to be an IDF intelligence veteran.
As Ravid is exposed for publishing planted stories about non-existent peace deals between the US and Iran, his Beltway colleagues vociferously defend him and deny the corruption staring them in the face.
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Trump uses Israeli reporter to move markets
Naturally, Beltway hacks are defending the reporter at the center of the biggest corruption scandal in access journalism today.
May 14, 2026
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal lays out the losers and winners of the Iran war, explaining how Trump and his corrupt negotiators have shattered the global economy while raking in eye-popping insider trading profits.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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