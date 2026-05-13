As Israel continues violating a supposed ceasefire in Lebanon, The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed travelled to the southern city of Saida to document the funeral of a family of nine massacred by yet another Israeli airstrike in the nearby town of Jibchit.
Despite knowing they could be killed at any moment, community members insisted they will continue defying Israeli orders to abandon their homeland.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
The Grayzone at S. Lebanon funeral for family targeted by Israel
May 13, 2026
As Israel continues violating a supposed ceasefire in Lebanon, The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed travelled to the southern city of Saida to document the funeral of a family of nine massacred by yet another Israeli airstrike in the nearby town of Jibchit.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes