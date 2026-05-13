The Grayzone

The Grayzone

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The Grayzone at S. Lebanon funeral for family targeted by Israel

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The Grayzone
May 13, 2026

As Israel continues violating a supposed ceasefire in Lebanon, The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed travelled to the southern city of Saida to document the funeral of a family of nine massacred by yet another Israeli airstrike in the nearby town of Jibchit.

Despite knowing they could be killed at any moment, community members insisted they will continue defying Israeli orders to abandon their homeland.

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