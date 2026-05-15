The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

NY Times exposes Israel's rape dungeons, Netanyahu threatens to sue

Max Blumenthal on the meltdown after the New York Times finally told the shocking truth about Israel's torture of Palestinian hostages
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
May 15, 2026

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal joins former US representative and One America News host Matt Gaetz to discuss the New York Times article reporting what was already well known to close observers of Israel-Palestine:

Israel has adopted sexual abuse on a systematic level to torture Palestinians kidnapped from Gaza since Oct 7, and much of its society has mobilized in defense of the torturers.

Max explains why Netanyahu's extreme legal threats against the NY Times will never lead to concrete action, and how they could blow back on Israel if they went to trial.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture