NY Times exposes Israel's rape dungeons, Netanyahu threatens to sue

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal joins former US representative and One America News host Matt Gaetz to discuss the New York Times article reporting what was already well known to close observers of Israel-Palestine:



Israel has adopted sexual abuse on a systematic level to torture Palestinians kidnapped from Gaza since Oct 7, and much of its society has mobilized in defense of the torturers.



Max explains why Netanyahu's extreme legal threats against the NY Times will never lead to concrete action, and how they could blow back on Israel if they went to trial.